Vanessa Simmons Is Helping One ‘Queen Boss’ Win $25K For Their Business

Vanessa Simmons is just one of the celebrity hosts (she’s joined by Lauren Lake) that will award an African American female entrepreneur start-up money on Centric’s new series, Queen Boss.
Vanessa talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the new series, being a mom and reveals a few surprise business ventures.
The premise of the show:
“It’s the first business competition reality series for African American women. We have enter coming to compete in an opportunity to become Queen Boss and win 25,000 start-up fund to get their business off the ground,” she said.
(Photo Source: Rebecca Smeyne/BET)
