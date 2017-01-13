News & Gossip
Vanessa Simmons Is Helping One ‘Queen Boss’ Win $25K For Their Business

8 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
On the set of BET's Queen Boss, New York, NY, October 2016 - Vanessa Simmons. (Photo: Rebecca Smeyne/BET)

Vanessa Simmons is just one of the celebrity hosts (she’s joined by Lauren Lake) that will award an African American female entrepreneur start-up money on Centric’s new series, Queen Boss.

Vanessa talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the new series, being a mom and reveals a few surprise business ventures.

The premise of the show:

“It’s the first business competition reality series for African American women. We have enter coming to compete in an opportunity to become Queen Boss and win 25,000 start-up fund to get their business off the ground,” she said.

(Photo Source: Rebecca Smeyne/BET)

