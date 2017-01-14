Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo

The snapback is real for Angela Simmons who showed off her post-baby body while on vacation this week. The 29-year-old was in Miami with her son when she posted a photo of herself in a two-piece Keva J Swimwear bikini with the caption, “First time in a swimsuit since I had my baby boy.”

Simmons had her son, Sutton Joseph last fall with fiancé, Sutton Tennyson. The pair got pregnant early 2016 and engaged soon after. In addition to raising her son and being a fashion designer, she’s also a workout fanatic— thus the body looking good is no surprise.

“He hates being dirty, but never wants to be naked,” she told PEOPLE in October about her bundle of joy. “We try and get the new diaper on him as quickly as possible to calm him down. I’ve always wanted to be a mom. So I’m loving every minute of it.”

RELATED STORIES:

Angela Simmons Shares Even More Adorable Pictures Of Baby Sutton

Angela Simmons Shares First Family Photos

Angela Simmons Gives Birth To A Healthy Baby Boy

Also On Hot 96.3: