Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward

The much anticipated showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons happened Saturday night (Jan 15), ending in a 20-36 loss for the Washington State team. But the game wasn’t why people were talking.

It was all about Seahawks star player Russell Wilson, 28 being in the same arena as his wife, Ciara’s, 31, ex-fiance and baby father, Future, 33. And the extra added twist was that Ciara’s ex-boyfriend Bow Wow, 29 was there as well.

Here's a special message from Bow Wow inside the Georgia Dome! Make sure you're following us on Snapchat: @falcons pic.twitter.com/8URFHltmlc — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 14, 2017

As you’ll recall, Future hails from Atlanta where he built up his rap career and also conceived three children with three different women. Him and Ciara broke up in 2014 son after she gave birth to his fourth child. She began dating Wilson the following year and they tied the knot and became pregnant in 2016.

Bow Wow, who’s real name is Shad Moss, is originally from Columbus, OH but claims the Southern city as his home since his days of being signed to Jermaine Dupri’s Atlanta-based So So Def music label.

Before the game Ciara posted a photo with fellow Seahawks wife, Jessica Martinez Shead— sharing an adorable baby bump moment. But it isn’t clear if she was actually in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the game.

Nonetheless, despite the loss, the Wilsons posted positive messages after the game.

Just last week Ciara dropped her $15 million lawsuit against Future for defamatory comments she alleges he made about her on social media. We’re seeing a theme here, and it’s that she’s truly moved on from the drama.

Good for you Ci-Ci.

