Ashanti Reminds The Internet What A Natural Woman’s Body Looks Like, Flaws And All

Ashanti's beach body causes a stir on social media.

24 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
Ja Rule & Ashanti In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

If you’re one of the people who had something negative to say about Ashanti’s bikini-clad body on Instagram, you, my friend, have forgotten what natural looks like.

Photos of Ashanti making a splash at the beach hit social media, inviting haters to comment on her curves.

Commenters called out her cellulite and called her atrocious names, while others defended the songstress and praised her body as beautiful.

Apparently we’ve become so accustom to the altered bodies of women that when a women without plastic surgery posts her natural body, she is ripped to shreds.

But Ashanti isn’t losing sleep over it. The R&B darling posted these videos on her Instagram.

#Mood #Remix 🤗🇦🇺

A video posted by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

And she remains our #bodygoals.

