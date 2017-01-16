Ashanti Reminds The Internet What A Natural Woman’s Body Looks Like, Flaws And All

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
If you’re one of the people who had something negative to say about Ashanti’s bikini-clad body on Instagram, you, my friend, have forgotten what natural looks like.
Photos of Ashanti making a splash at the beach hit social media, inviting haters to comment on her curves.
Commenters called out her cellulite and called her atrocious names, while others defended the songstress and praised her body as beautiful.
Apparently we’ve become so accustom to the altered bodies of women that when a women without plastic surgery posts her natural body, she is ripped to shreds.
But Ashanti isn’t losing sleep over it. The R&B darling posted these videos on her Instagram.
And she remains our #bodygoals.
19 Photos Of Ashanti’s Ridiculous Bikini Body
1. 🍍 #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾
2. Woke up on the beautiful island of Grenada… Reflecting on the blessings…🇬🇩
3. When it’s just enough… #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾
4. #Grateful #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾
5. Nothing beats being happy….😊😍#Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾
6. Ashanti does some old choreography with her mom and sis.
7. Kingston Jamaica 2016 #MaidenCayYachtParty🇯🇲 Way up Stay up 💯
8. Kingston Jamaica 2016 #MaidenCayYachtParty🇯🇲 Bikini @prb_public_relations #Bless 💨💨😜😁
9. Pure perfection.
10. Flaws & All…. 🇯🇲
11. Frenchman’s Cove Port Antonio 🇯🇲🙌🏾
12. Ashanti takes Jamaica.
13. Authentic Coconut Wata! 🇯🇲😊
14. Ashanti shows off her bikini body in a push-up competition with the fellas.
15. Live it… 😉
16. Sun kissed…
17. Ashanti’s bikini body is sick.
18. Lawd Jesus.
19. GOAT.
