Simone Biles Tells Inspiring Story In ‘Courage To Soar’

Four-time Olympic Gold medalist and three-time World all-around gymnastics champion Simone Biles, is the most decorated female gymnast. The nineteen-year-old talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about her new book Courage To Soar.

“It was pretty easy to open up and tell my story. I grew up in foster care for a couple of years before my Grandparents adopted me. Once we were adopted we moved to Houston.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Best In Black: Meet The Athletes At The 2016 Olympics 19 photos Launch gallery Best In Black: Meet The Athletes At The 2016 Olympics 1. Tennis' Sloane Stephens Source:Instagram 1 of 19 2. Women's Basketball star Tamika Catchings Source:Instagram 2 of 19 3. Allyson Felix Source:Instagram 3 of 19 4. Wrestler Jordan Burroughs and NBA's Draymond Green and Paul George Source:Instagram 4 of 19 5. Carmelo Anthony Source:AP 5 of 19 6. Kyrie Irving Source:AP 6 of 19 7. Simone Biles Source:AP 7 of 19 8. Tina Charles and Brittney Griner Source:AP 8 of 19 9. DeMar DeRozan Source:AP 9 of 19 10. Simone Biles Source:AP 10 of 19 11. Kevin Durant Source:AP 11 of 19 12. Women's Gymnastics Source:AP 12 of 19 13. Serena Williams Source:AP 13 of 19 14. Kyle Lowry Source:AP 14 of 19 15. Brittney Griner Source:AP 15 of 19 16. Simone Biles Source:AP 16 of 19 17. Gabby Douglas Source:AP 17 of 19 18. Serena Williams Source:AP 18 of 19 19. Simone Biles Source:AP 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Best In Black: Meet The Athletes At The 2016 Olympics Best In Black: Meet The Athletes At The 2016 Olympics

(Photo Source: Courtesy)