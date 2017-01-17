Entertainment
Simone Biles Tells Inspiring Story In ‘Courage To Soar’

5 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
simonebilescourtesy

Four-time Olympic Gold medalist and three-time World all-around gymnastics champion Simone Biles, is the most decorated female gymnast. The nineteen-year-old talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about her new book Courage To Soar.

couragetosoarbook

“It was pretty easy to open up and tell my story. I grew up in foster care for a couple of years before my Grandparents adopted me. Once we were adopted we moved to Houston.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


(Photo Source: Courtesy)

