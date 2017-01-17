Hip-Hop Spot: Does Meek Mill Want To Fight Drake? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Though Meek Mill is one of the better rappers out there, as Headkrack says, he just can’t seem to win. Ever since his infamous and awkward loss to Drake in the hip-hop beef arena, incident after incident occurs and things just don’t work out in his favor. With the current hype around Souljaboy & Chris Brown‘s beef and its eventually settlement in the box ring, it looks like it’s got Meek thinking.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Recently, video of Meek talking smack about Drake in the gym surfaced online- and it sounds like he’s saying he’s interested in getting into the boxing ring, too. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in the Hip-Hop Spot from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Juicy’s Teacup: How Meek Mill Messed Up With Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Are People Overreacting To 21 Savage Riding On A Motorcycle With Meek Mill? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Did Meek Mill’s Beef With Drake Ruin His Relationship With Nicki Minaj? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Headkrack Feels Betrayed As A Drake Fan [EXCLUSIVE]