When it comes to Indiana, nobody reps Indy, like actor and comedian Mike Epps!

Although, he won’t be hitting the comedy stage in Indy until, February 10th, Epps stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat with Keisha Nicole about saying goodbye to President Barack Obama and hello to Donald Trump as newest president.

Watch the video above to see what Epps had to say about Obama and Trump!

