Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Karrueche Doesn’t Want Rihanna’s Name In Her Twitter Mentions

Kae wants you to know what she thinks...

24 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 24, 2016

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Troll Karrueche Tran and get blocked.

The model and actress hopped on Twitter to let all the cheaters know she won’t play side chick to any woman, after which one user reminded her of her awkward love triangle with Chris Brown and Rihanna.

“If you have a girl, wife, fiancée, gf, ting, bae.. please don’t bother,” Kae tweeted.

The troll responded, “says this when she dated chris brown the same time he was dating rihanna.”

Instead of debunking the accusation, the 28-year-old L.A. native kept it classy and utilized the all-powerful ‘block’ button. “Karrueche couldn’t handle the truth,” her troll wrote under a screenshot of the exchange, “come on sis.”

After their most recent argument thanks to Soulja Boy’s meddling, just mentioning Chris’ name was probably enough to piss Kae off. In other words, he tried it.

Why he do my little #ricecake like that 😩. #Kae #Karrueche #ChrisBrown #Rihanna #CupofMessy

A photo posted by Cup Of Messy (@cupofmessy) on

Karrueche's Best Moments With Her Man Chris Brown (PHOTOS)

44 photos Launch gallery

Karrueche's Best Moments With Her Man Chris Brown (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Karrueche’s Best Moments With Her Man Chris Brown (PHOTOS)

Karrueche's Best Moments With Her Man Chris Brown (PHOTOS)

Chris brown , Karrueche , love triangle , Rihanna

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos