Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Rihanna In The Most Charlie Sheen Way Ever

Will she accept?

1 day ago

Charlie Sheen received major backlash last week following his appearance on Watch What Happens Live during which he called Rihanna the B-word.

The controversial actor must’ve gotten word from Rih’s Navy to apologize to the star – or else. Sheen took to Twitter and Instagram to apologize for his comments, posting a photo of the singer wearing a bubblegum pink wig while sitting courtside at a basketball game.

He wrote, “dear @badgalriri, pardon my inane self indulgence. let’s have a drink someday (on me).” 

The former Two and a Half Men star’s beef with Rihanna started back in May 2014 after the singer declined meeting and signing an autograph for Charlie’s fiancée, causing the actor to go off in a Twitter rant and insult her “bad wigs.”

Do you think Rihanna will forgive, forget, and actually have that drink with Charlie Sheen?

