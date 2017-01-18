Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Rihanna In The Most Charlie Sheen Way Ever

Charlie Sheen received major backlash last week following his appearance on Watch What Happens Live during which he called Rihanna the B-word.

The controversial actor must’ve gotten word from Rih’s Navy to apologize to the star – or else. Sheen took to Twitter and Instagram to apologize for his comments, posting a photo of the singer wearing a bubblegum pink wig while sitting courtside at a basketball game.

dear @badgalriri, pardon my inane self indulgence. let's have a drink someday (on me) …. ❤ © A photo posted by Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:54am PST

He wrote, “dear @badgalriri, pardon my inane self indulgence. let’s have a drink someday (on me).”

The former Two and a Half Men star’s beef with Rihanna started back in May 2014 after the singer declined meeting and signing an autograph for Charlie’s fiancée, causing the actor to go off in a Twitter rant and insult her “bad wigs.”

Do you think Rihanna will forgive, forget, and actually have that drink with Charlie Sheen?