Ciara & Future Reach Custody Agreement & More…

Ciara & Future Settle Custody Battle

After a very public breakup, a new whirlwind romance, a wedding, and another pregnancy announcement, singer Ciara has finally settled things with her ex and father of her child, rapper Future.

TMZ reports the couple is no longer at war over who keeps their 2-year-old son.

Sources close to the site say they’ve agreed to joint custody, but lil Future will most likely stay with his mom the majority of the time due to papa Future’s rigorous tour schedule.

We are glad this ended amicably.

Serena Williams Breaks Silence On Upcoming Nuptials

It’s been a couple weeks since tennis star Serena Williams broke the internet with her engagement announcement to CEO of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian.

The athlete, who famously kept her relationship with the tech guru under wraps, is finally spilling some tea on her upcoming nuptials.

During a press conference after her first round win at the Australian Open, she spoke out about her hubby-to-be and the wedding she’s not really checking for right now.

“I guess it feels good,” she said of the wedding. “I really haven’t thought about it too much, because I wasn’t even really gonna think about it until after the tournament. So, I just keep saying, ‘February, I”ll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.’ But right now I’m just so focused that this is all I can think about.”

She’s such a champ always.

Watch below:

