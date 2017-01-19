Chrisette Michele Faces Swift Backlash After ‘Splaining Why She’s Performing At Trump Inauguration

Well, the cat has slipped out of the bag and is getting ripped apart by feral denizens of the ‘net (no shade to those ripping).

Yes, Chrisette Michele, who up until a few hours ago did not confirm that she will be playing at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, posted a note on Twitter early Thursday morning explaining why she chose to do so.

Although as NewsOne reported yesterday, Michele said that she was “traumatized” by Trump’s win, she’s apparently turned that trauma into an opportunity to, in her words, “be a bridge.”

The singer begins her rambling note, titled, “An Open Letter,” by saying, “We cannot be present if we are silent.” She goes on for the next few lines saying she cries at the thought that Black History might now be in vain, and says she is willing to take the “stones” being thrown at her for her decision. She then goes on to quote Martin Luther King Jr. before saying she is “representing you because this is what matters. “

Well those “stones” have been coming fast and furious since Michele was rumored to be playing the Trump inauguration; and even more so after she confirmed that she would be there.

Questlove of The Roots tweeted yesterday that he would pay Michele not to play the inauguration.

I'd pay Chrisette to NOT perform 😔 — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 18, 2017

And here a few of the more tame reactions from folks on Twitter:

Chrisette Michelle gon lose all 10 of her fans. For what? To entertain the Tang Tyrant? Who is her brand strategist?? Is the money worth it? — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) January 19, 2017

Omarosa

Zoe Saldana

Kanye

Jim Brown

Steve Harvey

Chrisette Michelle …..anybody else? pic.twitter.com/WNWCQ4v473 — Zora Trill Hurston (@soLEXsaid) January 18, 2017

Chrisette Michelle…. girl do you. But please don't say you're doing it in the name of US or even try to justify it with Dr.Kings words. — Britney Marie (@ItsMISSHarris) January 19, 2017

Let me be clear. #chrisettemichelle DOESN'T represent me! — Jessica (@Msjay470) January 19, 2017

Chrisette Michelle out her lookin funny in the light pic.twitter.com/vvwcl3DNRW — Brandon (@JealousCloud) January 19, 2017

Finally, Spike Lee weighed in on Instagram, saying that he was considering using Michele’s “Black Girl Magic” song for his new Netflix project, a reboot of She’s Got To Have It. But alas, no more.

He writes in part, “I wuz thinkin’ ’bout using Chrisette’s song BLACK GIRL MAGIC in my Netflix series, She’s Gotta Have It … Not anymore.”

