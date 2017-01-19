Teyana Taylor Fades Into Fashion For Vogue

Teyana Taylor is ‘fading’ into fashion with her latest video she partnered with Vogue Magazine to create. The fashion music video (is that what we should call it?!). The video, directed by Mark Barone, features Teyana in a New York City hotel suite, where she returns from some kind of fashionable function, dressed in an avant garde look. Teyana dons a corset bodice and a tiered, ruffle maxi skirt, paired with a jacket with fur cuffs. The beauty dances in (and out!) of her ensemble, reminding us of how we feel when we get home and want to take everything off!

It wasn’t only about fashion for Teyana. She shot the video to promote her new work out video series, Fade 2 Fit, that will help you dance your way to Teyana’s body. Teyana who is proud that she rarely sets foot in a gym, is launching a series of workouts that you can do right in your living room to get fit.

Teyana, who had a baby, named Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., with husband Iman Shumpert, has made sure her videos are also safe for pregnant women.

Dance my way to Teyana’s body? Sign me up!

