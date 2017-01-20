EXCLUSIVE: @Migos On Performing In #Nigeria, Reaction Of @DonaldGlover Shout Out, Advice For @LilYachty

In part 2 of this The Durtty Boyz Show exclusive, Migos shares their experience performing in Nigeria, how it felt when Donald Glover shouted them out at the Golden Globes and they dropped some advice for Lil Yachty about dealing with controversy.

Click to watch the video above.