He Put A Ring On It: Tika Sumpter Is Engaged!

Photo by

"The Haves and The Have Nots" star confirmed on "The Real" that she's planning to jump the broom with her baby's father.

10 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
'Sparkle' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

The Haves and The Have Nots star Tika Sumpter is now engaged!

The new mom revealed her news when she was a recent guest on The Real. 

Co-host Loni Love noticed the ring on Sumpter’s finger and wanted to know if the actress had plans to jump the broomSumpter replied laughing. “Yeah, I’m engaged!”

The engagement took place on Christmas with her fiancé hiding a letter behind their newborn daughter.

“It was a letter of just beauty,” she said, “and [then] he proposed!”

According to Sumpter, her fiancé had been planning to propose for a while.

“It’s been burning a hole in his pocket for a while,” she told the hosts of The Real.

Now who is her fiancé? It hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s rumored that he is her The Haves and Have Nots co-star Nick James, who recently shared on his Instagram a pic of his newborn daughter.

So much love in such a tiny package. #mydefinitionofperfect

A photo posted by Nicholas James (@nickjames138) on

 

Whose name happens to be Ella-Loren:

Such a great gift to spark a child's imagination! Thank you @oprah ❤️️Ella-Loren Book Club

A photo posted by Nicholas James (@nickjames138) on

 

Same as Sumpter’s little girl’s name:

Love at first sight. Ella-Loren. #love #life #happiness

A photo posted by Tika Sumpter (@tikasumpter) on

 

Congrats to the happy couple!

Watch Sumpter’s interview on The Real on Monday, Jan 24.

