He Put A Ring On It: Tika Sumpter Is Engaged!

The Haves and The Have Nots star Tika Sumpter is now engaged!

The new mom revealed her news when she was a recent guest on The Real.

Co-host Loni Love noticed the ring on Sumpter’s finger and wanted to know if the actress had plans to jump the broom. Sumpter replied laughing. “Yeah, I’m engaged!”

The engagement took place on Christmas with her fiancé hiding a letter behind their newborn daughter.

“It was a letter of just beauty,” she said, “and [then] he proposed!”

According to Sumpter, her fiancé had been planning to propose for a while.

“It’s been burning a hole in his pocket for a while,” she told the hosts of The Real.

Now who is her fiancé? It hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s rumored that he is her The Haves and Have Nots co-star Nick James, who recently shared on his Instagram a pic of his newborn daughter.

So much love in such a tiny package. #mydefinitionofperfect A photo posted by Nicholas James (@nickjames138) on Nov 28, 2016 at 12:15pm PST

Whose name happens to be Ella-Loren:

Such a great gift to spark a child's imagination! Thank you @oprah ❤️️Ella-Loren Book Club A photo posted by Nicholas James (@nickjames138) on Dec 5, 2016 at 3:11pm PST

Same as Sumpter’s little girl’s name:

Love at first sight. Ella-Loren. #love #life #happiness A photo posted by Tika Sumpter (@tikasumpter) on Nov 16, 2016 at 10:34am PST

Congrats to the happy couple!

Watch Sumpter’s interview on The Real on Monday, Jan 24.

RELATED NEWS:

Tika Sumpter Welcomes First Child

He Put A Ring On It: Serena Williams Is Engaged!

Also On Hot 96.3: