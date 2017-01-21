Octavia Spencer On ‘Hidden Figures’ Co-Star Taraji P. Henson: ‘Glad To Be Your Wing Woman’

Octavia Spencer has plenty of love for her Hidden Figures‘ co-star Taraji P. Henson and took to Instagram to express her admiration for the Golden Globe winner.

“Shout out and tip of the hat to my sis @tarajiphenson,” Spencer. “She tops the box office two weeks in a row.”

“Now before people weigh in… yes, @janellemonae and I put work in on this film, and we gladly take our bows,” she added, mentioning her other co-star Janelle Monae.

“But, if this movie had tanked Taraji would have taken the flack. So, in the spirit of living the dream and advocating for my sisters, so proud of you sis. Glad to be your wing woman. Dun dun dun… don’t you know that we’re able. That alone makes us major.”

The film is centered on the lives of real-life Black women Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson who worked with NASA and were the brains behind the operation that sent the first astronaut John Glenn into space. And it’s been a huge success in the US, raking in $54 million after four weeks in theaters and topping the box office for two weeks in a row after it was released nationwide.

Hidden Figures has also been a serious contender this awards season.

According to IMBd, the film has clocked in a whopping 59 nominations thus far including a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nom for Best Supporting Actress for Spencer, a SAG nod for Outstanding motion picture cast, Best Adapted Screenplay at the BAFTAs and a Best Supporting Actress for Monae by the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards.

Now let’s see about those Oscar noms that come out on Jan 24!

RELATED NEWS:

‘Hidden Figures’ Author On How The #BlackGirlMagic In The Film Even Inspired The Obamas

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe Slay In ‘Essence’

Taraji P. Henson Hopes ‘Hidden Figures’ Will Teach Young Girls That Science Isn’t Only For Boys

Also On Hot 96.3: