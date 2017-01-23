Sprint Acquires 33 Percent Of TIDAL, Jay Z’s Music Streaming Service

NewsOne Staff

Sprint and TIDAL have set forth on an unprecedented venture announced on Monday morning.

The media conglomerates launched a partnership which allows Sprint’s “45 million customers unlimited access to exclusive artist content not available anywhere else,” according to Sprint’s press release. As part of the deal Sprint acquired 33 percent of TIDAL which offers Sprint’s CEO, Marcelo Claure, a seat on TIDAL’s board of directors.

TIDAL, the music streaming site co-owned by Jay Z and over a dozen other multi-platinum artists, promises to deliver a new and engaging experience to their fans now that the deal has been sealed.

Jay Z said he looked forward to the collaboration because of Sprint’s shared values in “revolutionizing the creative industry to allow artists to connect directly with their fans and reach their fullest, shared potential.” The venture will give users an “unmatched entertainment experience,” he said.

“Jay saw not only a business need, but a cultural one, and put his heart and grit into building TIDAL into a world-class music streaming platform that is unrivaled in quality and content,” Claure said. “The passion and dedication that these artist-owners bring to fans will enable Sprint to offer new and existing customers access to exclusive content and entertainment experiences in a way no other service can.”

The announcement is not the first venture Jay Z has embarked upon with a communications company. In 2013, the rapper and businessman brokered a $5 million deal between Samsung and Roc Nation entertainment, which made 1 million copies of his Magna Carta Holy Grail album available to Samsung users three days before its release date.

