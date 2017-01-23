Are Reggie Bush’s Wife & Alleged Mistress Due To Give Birth At The Same Time?

Reggie Bush has been getting dragged for months after news broke that he allegedly cheated on his wife and got another woman pregnant.

If that isn’t messy enough, the NFL star’s wife of two years, Lilit Avagyan, is also expecting. The Jasmine Brand reports that Bush’s alleged baby mama, Monique Exposito, is set to deliver the NFL player’s child in February. Ironically enough, that is the same month Lilit is due to give birth to her and Reggie’s second child together.

Exposito is going through a divorce at the moment, and her estranged husband denies he had sex with her around the time she became pregnant. He also names Bush in the docs and requests documentation proving he could be the father. As we previously reported, the former waitress reportedly contacted Reggie early on in her pregnancy; there were allegedly discussions about terminating the pregnancy in return for a large payment, but the discussions went nowhere.

Reggie Bush has yet to comment on the drama.