Soulja Boy Officially Charged With Felony Gun Possession

He's in real trouble, and it has nothing to do with Chris Brown.

22 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
Boohoo X Jordyn Woods Fashion Event - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Soulja Boy may have landed himself in some real trouble.

The rapper and producer was reportedly charged with felony gun possession, according to a new TMZ report that says police found weapons in his house during his December arrest.

“The L.A. County D.A. just slapped him with 2 felonies — possession of an assault weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for receiving stolen property … cops say one of the guns in Soulja’s house was reportedly stolen from a cop car,” the site writes. “The assault weapon charge is for a Mini Draco AR-15 … which is illegal for anyone to possess in California.”

If Soulja boy is convicted, he could face up to four years in prison.

Stay tuned for more updates. We wonder if this will affect his boxing match with Chris Brown

<a href="http://globalgrind.com/4212443/rich-people-problems-watch-chris-brown-and-soulja-cat-fight-over-a-girl-instagram/">Chris Brown and Soulja Boy's beef</a> began over a photo Karrueche posted on Instagram. Tune in below.

