Star Wars: Episode VIII Title Has Finally Been Revealed!

Last year blockbuster movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens, left us wanting more and eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this new Star Wars trilogy.

Now, we can finally stop calling the next movie Episode VIII because Disney has just announced that the next installment of the Star Wars saga will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi. See the poster below:

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017

Due to vague yet bold title and poster above, speculation has already begun with the main question being, who does The Last Jedi actually refer to?

So far, there are plenty of theories but nothing is confirmed. However, one thing’s for sure, we can’t wait until they drop their first teasar so we can get some footage!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in theaters on December 15.

SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

