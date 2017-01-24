Pacers Lose Third Straight Game As They Fall To The Knicks 109-103

After having taking a tough loss on the road Saturday in Utah against the Jazz, the Indiana Pacers were hoping to come home and get back on track against the New York Knicks.

However, despite their fast start in the first half and their late rally in the 4th, the Pacers were unable to complete their comeback over the New York Knicks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as they lost 109-103.

“They came out with a lot of energy, they picked the tempo up, they played faster with pretty much three point guards out there.” Paul George said after the game. “And they got up and down. They had two bigs that could rebound and run, that’s what kind of changed the game.”

George was one of the highlights of the game, as he finished with 31 points and seven rebounds, while Myles Turner, had 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Another bright spot was C.J. Miles, who replaced Glenn Robinson III in the starting lineup and scored 10 points in Monday’s tough loss. When asked why the change, head coach Nate McMillan said the team needed to make a change.

“I just wanted to make a change and look at a different lineup, C.J. at the 3 and Paul at the 2. Coach McMillan said after the game. “I just felt we needed to make a change. I thought tonight the first unit got off to a pretty good start. We got in foul trouble and that hurt us.”

For the Pacers, this is their third straight loss, not to mention they has lost four games this season after leading by double digits.

Nevertheless, the team will have a chance to get back on track as they prepare to take on Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

