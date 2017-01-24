BlackOscarMagic: Viola Davis, Denzel Washington & More Black Actors Receive Oscar Nominations

Follow Majic 102.3 On Twitter: Follow @mymajic1023

Last year the big talk that surrounded the Oscars was the lack of nominations for Black actors and movies but this year it’s all about #BlackOscarMagic. In an historic nomination field, for the first time ever a single acting category was featured 3 black nominees. Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) Viola Davis (Fences) and Naomie Harris (Moonlight) were nominated for Best Supporting Actress!

Davis is the favorite to win Best Actress after her amazing portrayal of “Rose Maxson” in the Denzel Washington directed movie “Fences.”

Hidden Figures, Moonlight and Fences were nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Washington (Fences) was nominated for Best Actor while Ruth Negga (Loving) received a nomination for Best Actress. Actor Mahershala Ali continues his breakout year with an nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

The last two years featured no nominations from African-American actors in any category so maybe this is a good sign that diversity has finally reached the Academy Awards.

Here’s a list of nominates in some of the Oscars major categories

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck

Andrew Garfield

Ryan Gosling

Viggo Mortensen

Denzel Washington

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert

Ruth Negga

Natalie Portman

Emma Stone

Meryl Streep

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali

Jeff Bridges

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel

Michael Shannon

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis

Naomie Harris

Nicola Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Best Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Also Read: ‘Moonlight’ Is The Perfect Antidote For Those Who Are Still Uncomfortable With Black Gay Men In Love

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Also On Hot 96.3: