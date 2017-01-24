Radio One Exclusives
WorldstarHipHop Founder Q Dead At 43

11 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
Lee O’Denat

Source: TMZ / Screenshot

Shocking news has just hit the net as TMZ is reporting that WorldstarHipHop founder Lee O’Denat – better know as Q – has passed away at 43.

We’ll update you when more news is know, but for now we send our deepest condolences.

The website was founded in 2005 and quickly gained popularity for its video content.

According to sources, it may be from a possible heart attack. An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

