EXCLUSIVE: Sevyn Streeter Says New Album Made Her A Better Woman [VIDEO]

Sevyn Streeter is in the A today and talks with Reec Swiney about her new Sevyn Streeter: The Girl Disrupted Tour, and how her new album made her a better woman.

Her new album drops January 27th!