Artist Profile: Bryshere Y. Gray

In light of the BET biopic New Edition Story one of the most recognizable leading stars Bryshere or better known as Yazz deserves a little shine. This 23 year-old Philly native has made a name for himself on TV but started as a local rapper in his hometown. In fact that’s what got him noticed for the role as Hakeem on Empire.

Yazz has always had away with his words which made him an easy pick for his role and not to mention he writes all his own rhymes on the show. Acting may pay the bills but rapping will always have his heart. In a recent interview Yazz talked about his start in music after a football injury in high school he turned to rhyming and it has always been a great way to express himself. Although he has focused primarily on acting each role takes him back to his first love music. This young man has a long and successful career ahead.

