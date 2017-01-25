National
Barack & Michelle Obama Look Refreshed On Their British Virgin Islands Vacation

Barack and Michelle are finally getting the break the deserve while basking in the British Virgin Islands.

9 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-HOLIDAY-CHRISTMAS-TREE-OBAMA

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Our favorite (former) FLOTUS and POTUS are on a BAEcation in the British Virgin Islands and it looks like they’re getting the relaxation and privacy they deserve.

The Obamas posed for a photo with staff at the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport before being driven to their destination, Necker Island, on a motorcade. The former first family flew into town on billionaire Richard Branson’s plane, BET reports. Talk about luxury.

The #Obama 's spotted arriving in the British Virgin Islands for their vacation 😩 #WeMissYou #ComeBack

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

In other Obama news, if you’re missing the first couple like we are, you can keep up with them on BarackObama.com.

Barack Obama , Michelle Obama

