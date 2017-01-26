EXCLUSIVE: Nick Grant Says He Wants To Be ‘One Of The Greatest MCs To Ever Walk Planet The Earth’ [VIDEO]

Every year we have new artists that emerge on the music scene and on Wednesday night, Hot 96.3, had one of the new artists in the studio … that artist being rapper Nick Grant.

Now, for those who don’t know he’s from some small country town in the South Carolina. However, don’t be fooled if you don’t yet know his name because you soon will. At the age of 27, he’s young and good-looking, but more importantly, he is an amazing lyricist with classic coastal rap style of the mid-’90s.

During his interview with Hot 96’3 own B-Swift, he went on to speak about growing up South Carolina and being a leader in his community through his music. Plus, he talked about his new album “Return of the Cool”, meeting Andre 3000 and Nas and what he has coming up next!

