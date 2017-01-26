KeKe Palmer Accuses Trey Songz Of ‘Sexual Intimidation,’ Plans To Press Charges

Danielle Jennings

Last week actress KeKe Palmer and R&B star Trey Songz got into a heated battle of words over a video appearance, and in the days following things have taken a very serious turn complete with threats of legal action.

Apparently, Trey Songz was filming a music video for his new single “Pick Up The Phone” while friend KeKe Palmer was visiting at his studio. According to Palmer, he repeatedly asked her to be in the music video and she said “no,” causing her to hide out in a closet to escape what she calls “sexual intimidation” from Songz.

She explains that she declined to be in the video because she had been drinking and didn’t know the song or if it would fit with her brand. In an upcoming interview with Larry King that is set to air on February 1st, she details the evening in question, but stops short of explaining what the specifics are involving “sexual intimidation.” When Larry King asked her directly, she stated:

“I mean just that. Sexual intimidation. I feel as a female, often I’m put in situations where, sometimes males will use their masculinity, their sexuality to taunt you. I hate to have to bring and say that and make it known but I mean, look, I ain’t the first person that’s gone through. People have gone through this all the time, in college, in high school. But these aren’t the things that I’ve experienced. So this was kinda one of my first major experiences. It would be like you going to a party where the biggest jock is there and the whole time he’s like, ‘You can get screwed. You can get this you can get that. You ain’t no little girl no more.’”

For his part in the situation, Trey Songz took issue with KeKe Palmer airing out her grievances about the video on social media instead of calling him directly on the phone since the two have known each other for several years. He also denies that he did anything inappropriate to Palmer or made her feel unsafe or scared during the video shoot.

When asked by Larry King if she plans to press charges against Trey Songz, she said:

“Yes, I am. I mean the video is down now but I mean more so—it’s out and it’s over— but I feel more so, my point isn’t to say— it’s not just specifically about this person, this guy and what he did. It’s the overall idea that you can’t just do stuff to people and it’s all right, no matter who you are.”

BELOW you can check out videos of the night of the video shoot, as well as responses from both Palmer and Songz:

This story is developing and will no doubt include more drama, as fans await a response from Trey Songz involving Palmer’s plans to press charges.

