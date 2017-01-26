SlayzDailyTake: Wendy Williams Shades Paris Jackson [WATCH]

Wendy Williams is at it again with more unnecessary shade, that we ALL love. Even if we don’t want to admit it. Earlier this week a Rolling Stone cover surfaced featuring Paris Jackson. That’s right! The late Micheal Jackson’s daughter is stepping out of the shadows. She opened up about A LOT, especially about her race. Her father always told her to be proud of her roots. So, Paris considers herself black and doesn’t want to debate about it. Now yesterday on her show, Wendy Williams wanted to of course put her two cents in. (Check out the video below) Anyways, Wendy blasts the 18 year because she feels that Paris hasn’t done anything to earn the cover. She feels like she’s only know for being “The Daughter of Micheal Jackson”. And that she won’t “look” black when cops pull her over.

HERE’S MY TAKE ON IT. . .

Paris Jackson is FINALLY stepping out and making a name for herself. She want to model and theirs eve talk about her being on the new Lee Daniels show ‘STAR’. That was the whole point of the interview with Rolling Stone, and that’s just 1 out 3 covers she’s already booked for. One last thing! Just because Paris doesn’t LOOK black won’t change the fact that SHE IS!

LAST TIME I CHECKED MELANIN COMES IN ALL SHADES!!!!

