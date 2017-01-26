EXCLUSIVE: Experience And Relive Nick Grant’s Silent Listening Party with Hot 96.3! [VIDEO]

South Carolina’s own Nick Grant was in the Naptown on Wednesday night and after leaving Hot 96.3 studio, he headed down to Hangtime in the heart of Indy, to his silent party where guests attending were donned with glowing Blue Tooth technology headsets provided by Urban Fêtes.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Added with today’s hottest apparel and shoes surrounding the crowd and soft-spoken Grant breaking down each record on his debut studio album The Return of the Cool, it was truly one of the most electric yet calming atmospheres as fans bobbed their heads to his great music!
MUST WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Nick Grant Says He Wants To Be ‘One Of The Greatest MCs To Ever Walk Planet The Earth’ [VIDEO]
Experience and relive the action of the night by watching the video above!
Nick Grant's Silent Listening Party With Hot 96.3! [PHOTOS]
33 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Lauren Beasley
1 of 33
2.
Source:Lauren Beasley
2 of 33
3.
Source:Lauren Beasley
3 of 33
4.
Source:Lauren Beasley
4 of 33
5.
Source:Lauren Beasley
5 of 33
6.
Source:Lauren Beasley
6 of 33
7.
Source:Lauren Beasley
7 of 33
8.
Source:Lauren Beasley
8 of 33
9.
Source:Lauren Beasley
9 of 33
10.
Source:Lauren Beasley
10 of 33
11.
Source:Lauren Beasley
11 of 33
12.
Source:Lauren Beasley
12 of 33
13.
Source:Lauren Beasley
13 of 33
14.
Source:Lauren Beasley
14 of 33
15.
Source:Lauren Beasley
15 of 33
16.
Source:Lauren Beasley
16 of 33
17.
Source:Lauren Beasley
17 of 33
18.
Source:Lauren Beasley
18 of 33
19.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
19 of 33
20.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
20 of 33
21.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
21 of 33
22.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
22 of 33
23.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
23 of 33
24.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
24 of 33
25.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
25 of 33
26.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
26 of 33
27.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
27 of 33
28.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
28 of 33
29.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
29 of 33
30.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
30 of 33
31.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
31 of 33
32.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
32 of 33
33.
Source:Station Provided/Hot 96.3
33 of 33