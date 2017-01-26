EXCLUSIVE: Experience And Relive Nick Grant’s Silent Listening Party with Hot 96.3! [VIDEO]

@NickGrantMusic's silent listening party w/ #Hot963 was definitely one to remember last night at @HangTimeIndy! #HotRunsIndy #ReturnOfTheCool A video posted by Hot 96.3 #HotRunsIndy (@hot963) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:57am PST

South Carolina’s own Nick Grant was in the Naptown on Wednesday night and after leaving Hot 96.3 studio, he headed down to Hangtime in the heart of Indy, to his silent party where guests attending were donned with glowing Blue Tooth technology headsets provided by Urban Fêtes.

Added with today’s hottest apparel and shoes surrounding the crowd and soft-spoken Grant breaking down each record on his debut studio album The Return of the Cool, it was truly one of the most electric yet calming atmospheres as fans bobbed their heads to his great music!

Experience and relive the action of the night by watching the video above!