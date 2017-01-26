SlayzDailyTake: Keke Palmer Taking Legal Actions On Trey Songz

According to HelloBeautiful.com , Keke Palmer and Trey Songz maybe heading to court. Keke Palmer felt that the R&B singer sexual intimidated her the night the night a music video was shot. [ If you missed it, hit the link ]

HERE’S MY TAKE ON IT . . .

Keke Palmer stated that she didn’t want to be in the video because she was drunk, that she didn’t know the song or if it fit her brand. BUT , why wasn’t she worried about her brand when she was posting their drinking on snapchat that night? Personally I feel like this is a “GAG” and she just wants attention. #sorrynotsorry . Now of course we don’t know EVERYTHING that night but if she really didn’t want be in it then why not just leave the studio? It’s crazy to take legal action on someone you call a “friend”. That’s like suing someone tagging you in a ugly Facebook photo.

