Artist Profile: Migos

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff are definitely riding the wave as they are the new wave for the millennial. If you don’t know those names I need you to come from the rock you’re living under and get into the Culture the Migos culture that is.

Originally from Lawrenceville, Georgia the group formed in 2009 has grown into one of the biggest groups in the world. Known more so for their club bangers, the song that really put them on the map is Bad and Boujee after Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) mentioned them in his speech on the Golden Globes.

Streams for the groups song went up by 243 percent on Spotify after the awards. This alone made the Migos a household name. Atlanta’s secret has been let out and is taking off all over the world. So many artist can try to imitate but this group is definitely setting the trends right now and I see a long steady career ahead for the super group.

