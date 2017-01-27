Still Team New Year New You…?

As January dwindles down to its last days so many people have lost the fire that was lit with the start of the new year just a few weeks ago. Don’t be like the rest recharge and refocus by keeping your coins in mind. It’s still your year to financial freedom. When most people hear the term financial freedom they like think debut free, well sorry to inform you it really is no such thing…

You will always have some form of debt unless you plan to never own a house, car, further your education or have kids etc. But, you don’t have to live your life boggled down to your debt. Learning to prioritize and self-control will be your key to a more worry free financial life. Here are a couple of tips…

Know your in & out – How much you bring in and what you put out on bills, food etc Create a reasonable budget – Don’t create such a tight budget that it is hard to follow Schedule – Most people get paid twice a month so if all of bills are due at the beginning of the month it may leave you with little to nothing, so set scheduled dates that spread your bills out Enjoy life – You don’t have to sit on the couch because you’re on a budget so get out and live WISELY know what you can afford and plan your outing accordingly Save! Save! Save!

