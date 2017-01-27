Pacers G Rodney Stuckey Is Still Day-To-Day But Eager To Get Back [VIDEO]

Rodney Stuckey is listed as out for Indiana Pacers Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

However, things are looking up for the veteran guard. After practice earlier this week, Stuckey spoke about his frustration about his hamstring injury but also revealed that he is working hard to get back.

He recently became more involved in practice and some feel he could be back on the court in a week or son.

Stuckey hasn’t appeared in a game since Dec. 26th, we definitely hope to see him back soon.

