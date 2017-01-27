Did Gucci Mane Disrespect An Army Veteran At An Atlanta Falcons Game?

Gucci Mane and his fiancée Keyshia Ka’oir supported his hometown team, the Atlanta Falcons, at last Sunday’s game against the Packers, but it wouldn’t be Gucci if it didn’t end with a little drama.

TMZ reports that the rapper tried to kick a military vet, who was there to be honored as Atlanta’s “hometown hero,” and his mom out of their seats at the football game last week. Sixteen-year army vet Charles Harris says Gucci and Keyshia walked up to him and his mother and claimed they were sitting in their seats. He says Gucci was accompanied by a Falcons usher/employee, who instantly sided with the hometown rapper and kicked them out.

Harris then proceeded to hunt down a supervisor, showed him the tickets, and they all walked back to the seats and forced Gucci and his girl to leave. Although Gucci remained calm about it, Harris says that Keyshia was pissed. But despite the drama, plus the fact that he missed the kickoff and a little of the first quarter, Harris still was honored at the game.

Check out what the army vet has to say in the clip above.