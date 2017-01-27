Chief Keef Arrested In Los Angeles

Chief Keef has been lying low and staying off the radar for the past few years, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting caught up in some trouble.

TMZ reports that Keef has been arrested for robbery and assault after allegedly jumping his former music producer, Ramsay Tha Great, in his home last week. According to the LAPD, Keef was wanted for questioning in the armed home invasion, and they got a warrant to search his pad in Tarzana, California Thursday night.

Ramsay shared his side of the story on Instagram with a series of photos and videos, claiming the Chicago rapper jumped him with five of his friends while armed with an AK-47. The producer also said that cash and a Rolex were taken from the property. He kept his word that he’d press charges against Keef for assaulting him and invading his home.

Chief Keef was then booked in L.A. for robbery and is being held on $500,000 bail. Ramsay is currently in custody “for his own safety.”