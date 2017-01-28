Indiana Pacers Comeback To Defeat The Sacramento Kings In Overtime!

Although they struggled early in the game, the Indiana Pacers proved how talented and tough as the Pacers overcame a 16-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 115-111 in overtime Friday night.

Paul George scored 33 points while, Jeff Teague added 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

C.J. Miles scored 18 points and Myles Turner chipped in 14 points, four assists, and three steals for the Blue & Gold.

“It was more of a mindset than anything,” Turner said after the win. “Just the will to come out here and get this game. We know we’re a good team at home and we didn’t want to drop another one.”

However, someone who also made an impact but not necessarily on the scoring sheet was big man LaVoy Allen, who came in the game to slow down Kings superstar DeMarcus Cousins. From start to finish he made things difficult for Cousins, making him earn every point.

“He kind of sealed the game for us,” George said after the game. “He had some big offensive rebounds, big defensive rebounds, and big stops on DeMarcus. He played huge.”

Pacers will face the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

