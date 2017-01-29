Pimp C: Hip-Hop Legend Honored In Exhibit

Legendary rapper Chad Butler, better known as Pimp C, of the group UGK will be honored in Houston through an exhibit at Rice University. The exhibit will highlight some of Pimp C’s contributions not only to Hip-Hop, but to the city of Houston. Some of the items on display will be:

Handwritten lyrics

Promotional Items from tours & shows

An Obituary from his funeral

Documents from his arrest in 2000 for aggravated assault

Video footage from Concerts

The exhibit will open to the public January 31st. Rest In Peace Pimp C!

