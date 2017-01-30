Artist Profile: Remy Ma

Born Reminisce Mackie, Remy Ma has made a name for herself as one of the doppest female rappers in the game. The people are waiting for the return of Remy. Yes, she has been out for some time since her 6 year sentence for shooting a member of her entourage and on T.V. but we have yet to get the Remy we were waiting on for 6 years.

Remy’s feature on artist records have proven she still has that “it”. There are plenty of new projects in the works set to drop this year and her fans (me) can’t wait to hear what she has in store.

Also On Hot 96.3: