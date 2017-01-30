Get Your First Look at ‘Ocean’s 8’ All-Female Cast!

First looQ at #Oceans8 …. Coming summer 2018. 🕷🎱 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:08am PST

Thanks to Rihanna, we now have our first image of the upcoming film, Ocean’s 8. See the picture above.

Now what is Ocean’s 8, you ask?

Well, I’m sure you remember the movie, Ocean’s Eleven, which is known as the classic story of a group of top-notch gentleman thieves who pull off the heist of a lifetime in a Las Vegas casino.

Well Ocean’s 8, is a spin-off of the Ocean’s Trilogy.

Sandra Bullock, who will be playing the role of Debbie Ocean, has made it her mission is to assemble a female team of thieves to help her pull off one of the greatest heists ever seen–knocking over the Met Gala in New York City.

Beyond Bullock, this team of theives is expected to include Hollywood names like, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson.

Ocean’s 8, will hit theaters across the U.S. on June 8, 2018.

