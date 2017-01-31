Queen Latifah Explains Differences Between ‘Star’ & ‘Empire’

Queen Latifah stars in Lee Daniels‘ newest television series Star alongside Lenny Kravitz, Tyrese and a cast full of celebrity cameos! The Academy Award winner talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the hit show and explains the differences between the show and Empire.
“This is all Lee Daniels. When he cast this show he wanted t play girls that could pay these girls in a real way. They’re just brilliant young, talented actors. They work hard. It’s always live energy,” Latifah said.
Star airs Wednesdays on FOX at 9p EST. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.
(Photo Source: Tommy Garcia/FOX)
