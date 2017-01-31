Will Michael Ealy’s Character & Mary Jane Hook Up?

A new episode of Being Mary Jane airs tonight on BET and Michael Ealy has officially joined in the sexy series — but not in the role as you may think.

Mary Jane has gained another enemy. Tune in Tuesday at 10/9c to see all the drama unfold. #BeingMaryJane A video posted by #BeingMaryJane (@betmaryjane) on Jan 26, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

The actor talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his role and being a new father.

Things are starting to get tense at Great Day USA … tune in Jan 31st at 10/9c for an all new epsiode of #BeingMaryJane A video posted by #BeingMaryJane (@betmaryjane) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

“This role is a little bit different. I’m coming in more as an adversary. I’m not necessarily a bad guy but I come in as someone who is going to challenge her. It just depends on how you look at it.,” Ealy said.

Being Mary Jane airs on BET, Tuesdays at 9p CST. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

(Photo Source: BET)