Will Michael Ealy’s Character & Mary Jane Hook Up?

A new episode of Being Mary Jane airs tonight on BET and Michael Ealy has officially joined in the sexy series — but not in the role as you may think.
The actor talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his role and being a new father.
“This role is a little bit different. I’m coming in more as an adversary. I’m not necessarily a bad guy but I come in as someone who is going to challenge her. It just depends on how you look at it.,” Ealy said.
Being Mary Jane airs on BET, Tuesdays at 9p CST. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.
(Photo Source: BET)
