Nick Gordon Remembers Bobbi Kristina Two Years After Her Death

Check out his emotional message.

7 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
We Will Always Love You: A GRAMMY Salute to Whitney Houston - Backstage

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Nick Gordon has had a difficult couple of years following the death of his fiancée Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Just a day before the two-year anniversary of Bobbi’s medically-induced coma, Nick took to social media to share a heartfelt message about his late love.

He posted a photo on Twitter of the two lovebirds making out, with the caption, “You’re the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep. I love&missyou. RIH my angel.”

Brown’s estate filed a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit against Gordon in August 2015, which alleged that Gordon abused Bobbi Kristina and made unauthorized money transfers amounting to $11,000 into his bank account after she was hospitalized.

In September 2016, a judge ruled Gordon legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina’s death after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date. He was ordered to pay $36 million in damages to her estate.

