Kanye West, Drake, and Justin Bieber all have different reasons on why they will not be making an appearance at this years Grammy Awards. Kanye West is not coming, because he feels that every time he loses it’s to a “white” singer. Drake won’t be in the building, because he is currently on his “Boy Meets World” Tour. Justin Bieber feels that the Grammy’s don’t recognize young music artist.

