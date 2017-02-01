Artist Profile: Khalid

Khalid not pronounced Khaled like the DJ but Kai-lead is killing the game with his new song Location. The 18 year-old from El Paso, Texas has his own style and is not following the “trap” wave that most new artist are jumping on. He has a very soulful yet modern sound that truly sets him apart which I think is why his buzz is so strong.

Khalid was discovered on YouTube not too long ago and has been linked to producers that have worked with Drake, Bryson Tiller and many others. He recently said in an interview “I’m not sure whats next as I’m still young and my music changes as I grow, but I’m sure it will be beyond anything I could ever imagine.” -Khalid This guy will set the tone for the new generation… Mark my words!

