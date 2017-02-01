Shavona Slayz
Home > Shavona Slayz > #SlayzDailyTake

#SlayzDailyTake: ‘KimYeezy’ Season Coming? [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Shavona
Leave a comment

‘KIMYEEZY’.  .  . Okay maybe that’s not the official name but cute right? Kanye West is ready to step back in the working world again. He’s debuting Yeezy Season 5 in New York City February 15th. But yesterday, Kim K snapchatted their daughter, North. She was wearing a yellow sequined dress with a fur coat to match. It was a sneak peak of a new kids clothing line The West are working on together.

 

Could this be what Kanye is bringing to fashion week next month?

#PressPlay: #NorthWest helps #KimKardashian show off some pieces from the #Yeezy kids wear line

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos