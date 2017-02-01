Beyonce Announces That She Is Pregnant With Twins!!! [PHOTO]

It looks like congratulations are order because Beyonce has just announced she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z.
Beyonce made the announcement on her Instagram account, as she posted a a picture of her bare bump. See the picture above!
She captioned it: “We would like to share our love and happiness. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”
