The break up of Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill may have been a shock to fans, but seems Drake was waiting the whole time.

Nicki Minaj posted a picture on her IG with Drake and Lil Wayne in the studio. Looks like the Big 3 is back and Young Money is still family!

We know once a woman goes through a break up we can expect an album full of hits. If Drake has anything to do with it, Nicki will be all in her feelings. Just don’t Drake and Drive, Nicki.

