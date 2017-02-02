Your Health Is Your Wealth!

It’s February the month of love and history, so do yourself a favor and love yourself enough to get fit by knowing your body history. What is body history…? You ever heard the phase muscle memory? Well it’s the same thing essentially. Your body becomes used to the same old thing but can easily adjust back with hard work and dedication. It takes about two weeks for something to become a habit so if you can hang in there just two weeks for your body to start getting the hang of working out and eating right you’re on the path to a newer, slimmer YOU!

Get a chubby buddy and get to moving. Having someone to keep you accountable will keep you on track. No need to break the bank with gym memberships.Start where you’re at and progress from there. If it’s just parking further away when going to the store or walking on your lunch break instead of sitting. Just start!

