JCPenney Won The Internet Via Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement

21 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
Beyoncé broke the Internet Wednesday when she she announced via Instagram her pregnancy…with twins!

…but the gag is when Twitter user Michelle  tried to play JCPenney, but didn’t realize that they are in formation with the Bey Hive.

They continued to troll Twitter and their haters with hilarious responses.

Beyonce Twitter

Source: Twitter / @JCPenney @LaurenMarie10

Some people love that Bey kept it real (affordable).

Beyonce Twitter

Source: Twitter / @JCPenney

…and others already want to get the Bey package.

Beyonce Twitter

Source: Twitter / @JCPenney

Even though the original Twitter user deleted their account, JCPenney wants to show some love!

No word on whether the Twitter user has responded.

Hilarious.

Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is Freaking Out

Beyoncé made the big announcement on the first day of Black History Month.

