Rodney Stuckey Returns As The Pacers Defeat The Magic 98-88!

After struggling to win on the road this season, some fans may have been worried that Pacers would struggle against the Magic in Orlando.

However, the Pacers were able to defeat the Magic, 98-88 on Wednesday night.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

From start to finish, the Pacers got big contributions from a variety of places. In the starting line-up it started with Thaddeus Young, who had 12 points and Jeff Teague, who added 13 points and nine assists. From there it finished with Glenn Robinson III, who came off the bench to score 14 points.

Another highlight of the night is that guard Rodney Stuckey, who has missed the last 15 games due to a hamstring injury, finally got back on the floor, as he added eight points off the bench.

Pacers star Paul George was off his game a little as he only scored eight points while committing five turnovers. However, considering his recent play of scoring 30 or more points in the Pacers last four games, it’s safe to say fans are okay with him having an off-night.

Nevertheless, the Pacers win last night increases their winning streak to four consecutive wins as they continue to to climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

Pacers will face the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclay Center on Friday night.